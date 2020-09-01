Why Shares of WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Are Going Crazy

WPX Energy Inc. (NYSE: WPX) is -59.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.94 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The WPX stock was last observed hovering at around $5.87 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.31% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 32 analysts, but current levels are 20.57% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.56, the stock is -9.05% and -7.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.5 million and changing -5.28% at the moment leaves the stock -28.64% off its SMA200. WPX registered -48.33% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.51%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.95.

The stock witnessed a -6.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.89%, and is -6.24% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) has around 590 employees, a market worth around $3.07B and $2.67B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 186.60% and -61.46% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.10%).

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) is a “Buy”. 32 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 3 think it is a “Overweight”. 25 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

WPX Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.06 with sales reaching $584.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -5.70% in year-over-year returns.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Top Institutional Holders

512 institutions hold shares in WPX Energy Inc. (WPX), with 7.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 105.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 559.70M, and float is at 400.83M with Short Float at 7.00%. Institutions hold 104.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EnCap Energy Capital Fund X, L.P. with over 152.96 million shares valued at $975.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.27% of the WPX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 37.93 million shares valued at $242.02 million to account for 6.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 35.79 million shares representing 6.38% and valued at over $228.33 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.69% of the shares totaling 20.69 million with a market value of $131.98 million.

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) Insider Activity

A total of 60 insider transactions have happened at WPX Energy Inc. (WPX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 28 and purchases happening 32 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by HERDMAN ROBERT, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that HERDMAN ROBERT bought 35,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $3.37 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 52807.0 shares.

WPX Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 10 that Gaspar Clay M (President and COO) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 10 and was made at $3.81 per share for $95250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.95 million shares of the WPX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Lubel Kimberly S (Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $3.88 for $9709.0. The insider now directly holds 119,605 shares of WPX Energy Inc. (WPX).

WPX Energy Inc. (WPX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDC Energy Inc. (PDCE) that is trading -52.46% down over the past 12 months. QEP Resources Inc. (QEP) is -63.48% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.21% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 28.7 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.21.