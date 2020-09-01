Why should you buy stock in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) is 588.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.19 and a high of $5.15 in the current 52-week trading range. The UAVS stock was last observed hovering at around $2.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58%.

Currently trading at $3.10, the stock is 9.42% and 27.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16.11 million and changing 23.02% at the moment leaves the stock 171.46% off its SMA200. UAVS registered 1090.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 596.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.63% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.58M.

The stock witnessed a 11.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 127.94%, and is 27.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.93% over the week and 10.13% over the month.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) has around 29 employees, a market worth around $176.05M and $0.60M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1530.72% and -39.81% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-58.70%).

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Analyst Forecasts

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 32.60% this year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Top Institutional Holders

7 institutions hold shares in AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS), with 31.45M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.95% while institutional investors hold 1.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 57.23M, and float is at 51.09M with Short Float at 6.30%. Institutions hold 0.81% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.16 million shares valued at $0.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.29% of the UAVS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 61167.0 shares valued at $72788.0 to account for 0.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Barclays PLC which holds 37900.0 shares representing 0.07% and valued at over $45101.0, while Jane Street Group, LLC holds 0.06% of the shares totaling 33959.0 with a market value of $40411.0.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.