Why should you buy stock in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM)?

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) is 11.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $41.93 and a high of $73.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The MXIM stock was last observed hovering at around $70.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.78% off its average median price target of $74.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.51% off the consensus price target high of $81.00 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 2.23% higher than the price target low of $70.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.44, the stock is -1.19% and 2.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.85 million and changing -2.53% at the moment leaves the stock 15.52% off its SMA200. MXIM registered 25.49% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 22.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $69.24 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $58.84.

The stock witnessed a 0.51% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.59%, and is -0.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 1.76% over the month.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) has around 7115 employees, a market worth around $18.21B and $2.19B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.39 and Fwd P/E is 25.07. Profit margin for the company is 29.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.22% and -6.91% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is a “Hold”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 16 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.58 with sales reaching $545.15M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -21.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.30% in year-over-year returns.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Top Institutional Holders

819 institutions hold shares in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM), with 2.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.85% while institutional investors hold 96.11% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 266.64M, and float is at 265.10M with Short Float at 3.15%. Institutions hold 95.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 32.47 million shares valued at $1.97 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 12.17% of the MXIM Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 27.09 million shares valued at $1.64 billion to account for 10.16% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 22.64 million shares representing 8.49% and valued at over $1.37 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.56% of the shares totaling 12.15 million with a market value of $736.52 million.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Imperato Jon, the company’s VP of WW Sales and Marketing. SEC filings show that Imperato Jon sold 2,180 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $69.13 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44110.0 shares.

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 04 that MEDLIN EDWIN (SVP, Chief Legal, Admin, Compl) sold a total of 12,830 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 04 and was made at $69.17 per share for $0.89 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 72184.0 shares of the MXIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 13, DOLUCA TUNC (PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR) disposed off 60,000 shares at an average price of $72.38 for $4.34 million. The insider now directly holds 1,207,420 shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM).

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) that is trading 6.42% up over the past 12 months. ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is 20.06% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.74% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 5.86 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.