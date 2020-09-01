Will Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Noble Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NBL) is -59.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.73 and a high of $27.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The NBL stock was last observed hovering at around $10.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.23% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 44.72% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 29 analysts, but current levels are 0.5% higher than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.95, the stock is -3.61% and -0.36% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.4 million and changing -2.26% at the moment leaves the stock -26.53% off its SMA200. NBL registered -55.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.80.

The stock witnessed a -0.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.43%, and is -4.05% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.15% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) has around 2282 employees, a market worth around $4.76B and $3.88B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 264.47% and -63.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.40%).

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) is a “Hold”. 29 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 19 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Noble Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $773.91M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -607.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -27.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -30.80% in year-over-year returns.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Top Institutional Holders

661 institutions hold shares in Noble Energy Inc. (NBL), with 6.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.29% while institutional investors hold 100.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 479.00M, and float is at 474.56M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 99.06% of the Float.

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Noble Energy Inc. (NBL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SMOLIK BRENT J, the company’s President & COO. SEC filings show that SMOLIK BRENT J bought 38,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 20 at a price of $3.95 per share for a total of $0.15 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.29 million shares.

Noble Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 20 that STOVER DAVID L (CEO & Director) bought a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 20 and was made at $4.16 per share for $0.15 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.71 million shares of the NBL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Clingman Rachel G (SVP, General Counsel/Corp Sec) acquired 17,793 shares at an average price of $2.81 for $49998.0. The insider now directly holds 85,457 shares of Noble Energy Inc. (NBL).

Noble Energy Inc. (NBL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Apache Corporation (APA) that is trading -31.39% down over the past 12 months. Marathon Oil Corporation (MRO) is -55.41% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -36.13% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 13.0 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.55.