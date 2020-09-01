Will Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) is 14.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.06 and a high of $3.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWN stock was last observed hovering at around $2.86 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $3.29 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -39.0% lower than the price target low of $2.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.78, the stock is -4.52% and 2.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.28 million and changing -2.80% at the moment leaves the stock 17.90% off its SMA200. SWN registered 75.95% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 105.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.71% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $74.87M.

The stock witnessed a 14.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -10.32%, and is -4.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.92% over the week and 7.11% over the month.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) has around 923 employees, a market worth around $1.70B and $2.38B in sales. Fwd P/E is 4.90. Profit margin for the company is -95.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.26% and -28.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) is a “Hold”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.10, where 15 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.04 with sales reaching $595.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.30% in year-over-year returns.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Top Institutional Holders

370 institutions hold shares in Southwestern Energy Company (SWN), with 3.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.60% while institutional investors hold 119.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 541.08M, and float is at 537.94M with Short Float at 14.83%. Institutions hold 118.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 84.06 million shares valued at $215.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.88% of the SWN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 81.25 million shares valued at $208.0 million to account for 13.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 64.4 million shares representing 10.64% and valued at over $164.85 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.34% of the shares totaling 38.36 million with a market value of $98.21 million.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 9 times.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Hess Corporation (HES) that is trading -26.86% down over the past 12 months.