Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Volatility At 10.03%, Should You Add A Position?

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) is 495.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.32 and a high of $22.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The WKHS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.72% off its average median price target of $26.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.93% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 9.45% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.11, the stock is 10.09% and 18.12% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 46.75 million and changing 10.49% at the moment leaves the stock 203.94% off its SMA200. WKHS registered 330.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 526.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.03% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.66M.

The stock witnessed a 16.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 563.37%, and is 10.26% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.03% over the week and 9.25% over the month.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) has around 81 employees, a market worth around $1.95B and $0.20M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 1277.19% and -20.92% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-102.90%).

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Workhorse Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $2.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5,746.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 69,400.00% in year-over-year returns.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Top Institutional Holders

74 institutions hold shares in Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS), with 21.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.58% while institutional investors hold 28.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 105.14M, and float is at 96.82M with Short Float at 23.92%. Institutions hold 22.79% of the Float.

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 26 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Samuels H. Benjamin, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Samuels H. Benjamin sold 500,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 18 at a price of $16.61 per share for a total of $8.3 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Workhorse Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 17 that Chess Raymond Joseph (Director) sold a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 17 and was made at $15.32 per share for $61280.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the WKHS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 17, Furey Anthony Daly (Vice President-Finance) disposed off 30,000 shares at an average price of $16.34 for $0.49 million. The insider now directly holds 348,324 shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS).

Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Navistar International Corporation (NAV) that is trading 39.04% up over the past 12 months. General Motors Company (GM) is -20.11% down on the 1-year trading charts.