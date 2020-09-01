Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) stock Surged by 4.57% yesterday

Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) is 56.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $27.93 and a high of $67.11 in the current 52-week trading range. The YNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $65.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.98% off its average median price target of $4356.27 for the next 12 months. It is also 98.8% off the consensus price target high of $5669.48 offered by 19 analysts, but current levels are 97.79% higher than the price target low of $3084.44 for the same period.

Currently trading at $68.23, the stock is 11.22% and 21.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19.71 million and changing 4.57% at the moment leaves the stock 54.15% off its SMA200. YNDX registered 83.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 71.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $58.96 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.78.

The stock witnessed a 18.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 66.25%, and is 4.55% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) has around 10227 employees, a market worth around $23.64B and $2.48B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 212.55 and Fwd P/E is 43.07. Profit margin for the company is 4.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 144.29% and 1.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Yandex N.V. (YNDX) is a “Overweight”. 19 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 12 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Yandex N.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.27 with sales reaching $746.45M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -72.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 14.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 17.40% in year-over-year returns.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX) Top Institutional Holders

524 institutions hold shares in Yandex N.V. (YNDX), with 12M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.43% while institutional investors hold 87.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 328.04M, and float is at 304.61M with Short Float at 2.71%. Institutions hold 84.04% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Invesco Ltd. with over 23.84 million shares valued at $1.19 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.30% of the YNDX Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Harding Loevner LLC with 19.12 million shares valued at $956.59 million to account for 6.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 11.27 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $563.61 million, while Capital Research Global Investors holds 3.92% of the shares totaling 11.25 million with a market value of $562.93 million.

Yandex N.V. (YNDX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Blucora Inc. (BCOR) that is trading -47.17% down over the past 12 months. Facebook Inc. (FB) is 57.91% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.45% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.