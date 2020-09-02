A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Amarin Corporation plc (AMRN), Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS)

Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are -66.14% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -6.44% or -$0.5 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +83.80% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -66.76% down YTD and 9.34% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 8.68% and 7.24% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 05, 2020, Northland Capital recommended the AMRN stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Piper Sandler had Initiated the stock as a Overweight on August 26, 2020. 12 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.20 to suggest that the AMRN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 12 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 8 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $7.26. The forecasts give the Amarin Corporation plc stock a price target range of $35.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 79.26% or 9.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 114.30% in the current quarter to $0.01, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.01, up 44.90% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.07 and $0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.48 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 3 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 2 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 9,454 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 7,906. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 3,054 and 1,506 in purchases and sales respectively.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (AMEX:USAS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.98 with a market cap of $315.91M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.06 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Americas Gold and Silver Corporation (USAS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

USAS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $6.55 million. This represented a -42.26% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.6 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.11 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Dec 2017), the total assets figure advanced to $258.1 million from $242.65 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$7.02 million, significantly lower than the -$1.57 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$13.97 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 5.76% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 21.83% with a share float percentage of 102.01M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Americas Gold and Silver Corporation having a total of 60 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 5.33 million shares worth more than $14.08 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Van Eck Associates Corporation held 4.98% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Merk Investments LLC, with the investment firm holding over 1.98 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.21 million and represent 1.85% of shares outstanding.