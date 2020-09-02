A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO), KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE)

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ: MLCO) shares are -22.30% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.79% or -$0.74 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +73.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -25.54% down YTD and 6.58% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.84% and 9.95% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 24, 2019, CLSA recommended the MLCO stock is a Buy, while earlier, Daiwa Securities had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on July 30, 2019. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the MLCO stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 12 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $18.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $22.06. The forecasts give the Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited stock a price target range of $24.60 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $10.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 23.66% or -80.58%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 9.40% in the current quarter to -$0.63, down from the $0.17 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.16, down -57.60% from $0.78 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.79 and $0.35. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.48 for the next year.

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE), on the other hand, is trading around $54.00 with a market cap of $57.40B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -248.39% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.