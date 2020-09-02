A Boring Article About 2 Active Stocks: Royal Caribbean Group (RCL), Anthem Inc. (ANTM)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) shares are -48.69% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -0.48% or -$0.33 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +255.90% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -49.37% down YTD and 17.90% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 6.93% and 44.57% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 14, 2020, Macquarie recommended the RCL stock is a Neutral, while earlier, SunTrust had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on July 14, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the RCL stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 2 has rated it as “Underweight”. 5 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $68.51 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $53.23. The forecasts give the Royal Caribbean Group stock a price target range of $80.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $34.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 14.36% or -101.5%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -27.20% in the current quarter to -$5.14, down from the $4.27 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$17.19, down -77.20% from $9.54 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$5.84 and -$4.5. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$8.15 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 32 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 55 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 375,716 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,259,829. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 8,300 and 2,000,000 in purchases and sales respectively.

Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander, a Director at the company, sold 600,000 shares worth $38.2 million at $63.67 per share on Aug 25. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 600,000 RCL shares valued at $38.2 million on Aug 25. The shares were sold at $63.67 per share. Wilhelmsen Arne Alexander (Director) sold 1,400,000 shares at $63.36 per share on Aug 24 for a total of $88.71 million while A WILHELMSEN A S, (10% Owner) sold 1,400,000 shares on Aug 24 for $88.71 million with each share fetching $63.36.

Anthem Inc. (NYSE:ANTM), on the other hand, is trading around $273.08 with a market cap of $68.02B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $338.87 and spell out a more modest performance – a 19.41% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $22.46 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Anthem Inc. (ANTM) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ANTM’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 7.60%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $4.14 billion. This represented a 85.86% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $29.26 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $8.91 on the year-over-year period, growing to $4.36 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $87.98 billion from $82.4 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $25.49 billion while total current assets were at $46.76 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $8.03 billion, significantly higher than the $3.07 billion reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $7.59 billion.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 58 times at Anthem Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 30 times and accounting for 257,676 shares. Insider sales totaled 153,705 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 28 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 440.14k shares after the latest sales, with 68.60% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 94.40% with a share float percentage of 250.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anthem Inc. having a total of 1,501 institutions that hold shares in the company.