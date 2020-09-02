A focus on opportunistic stocks: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (REGN), LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: REGN) shares are 57.85% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.40% or -$27.25 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +80.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -10.83% down YTD and -1.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.92% and -8.14% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 09, 2020, SunTrust recommended the REGN stock is a Buy, while earlier, The Benchmark Company had Downgrade the stock as a Hold on August 20, 2020. 27 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the REGN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 27 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 13 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $592.68 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $674.63. The forecasts give the Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $800.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $550.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 25.92% or -7.76%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 19.70% in the current quarter to $7.12, up from the $6.67 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $28.8, up 4.00% from $24.67 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $5.49 and $10.83. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $33.88 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 124 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 809 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,613,182 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 3,126,482. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 236,467 and 453,698 in purchases and sales respectively.

SING GEORGE L, a Director at the company, sold 10,000 shares worth $6.12 million at $612.06 per share on Aug 31. The EVP General Counsel and Secret had earlier sold another 4,672 REGN shares valued at $2.87 million on Aug 31. The shares were sold at $615.04 per share. POON CHRISTINE A (Director) sold 40,000 shares at $601.22 per share on Aug 28 for a total of $24.05 million while Van Plew Daniel P, (EVP & General Mgr Industrial O) sold 27,109 shares on Aug 25 for $16.56 million with each share fetching $610.89.

LM Funding America Inc. (NASDAQ:LMFA), on the other hand, is trading around $0.63 with a market cap of $9.56M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares.

Let us briefly look at the LM Funding America Inc. (LMFA) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

LMFA’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$0.43 million. This represented a 225.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.34 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.11 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.17 as given in the last earnings report.

The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$0.49 million, significantly higher than the -$0.66 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.49 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at LM Funding America Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 2.85M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.70% with a share float percentage of 4.21M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with LM Funding America Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.