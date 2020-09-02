A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: ConocoPhillips (COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) is -42.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.84 and a high of $67.13 in the current 52-week trading range. The COP stock was last observed hovering at around $37.89 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $50.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.06% off the consensus price target high of $62.00 offered by 27 analysts, but current levels are 13.58% higher than the price target low of $43.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $37.16, the stock is -4.93% and -6.96% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.27 million and changing -1.93% at the moment leaves the stock -20.71% off its SMA200. COP registered -28.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.88% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.66M.

The stock witnessed a 1.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.64%, and is -4.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.79% over the month.

ConocoPhillips (COP) has around 9700 employees, a market worth around $39.62B and $24.25B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.23 and Fwd P/E is 66.36. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 78.31% and -44.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

ConocoPhillips (COP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ConocoPhillips (COP) is a “Buy”. 27 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 5 think it is a “Overweight”. 19 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ConocoPhillips is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.25 with sales reaching $4.84B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.10% in year-over-year returns.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Top Institutional Holders

1,893 institutions hold shares in ConocoPhillips (COP), with 396.85k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.04% while institutional investors hold 76.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.08B, and float is at 1.07B with Short Float at 0.89%. Institutions hold 76.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 91.74 million shares valued at $3.86 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.55% of the COP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 86.24 million shares valued at $3.62 billion to account for 8.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 53.83 million shares representing 5.02% and valued at over $2.26 billion, while JP Morgan Chase & Company holds 2.59% of the shares totaling 27.79 million with a market value of $1.17 billion.

ConocoPhillips (COP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at ConocoPhillips (COP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Seaton David Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Seaton David Thomas bought 2,400 shares of the company’s common stock on May 13 at a price of $41.03 per share for a total of $98472.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2500.0 shares.

ConocoPhillips disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 14 that DeSanctis Ellen (Senior Vice President) sold a total of 41,882 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 14 and was made at $58.55 per share for $2.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22578.0 shares of the COP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Bullock William L. Jr. (President) disposed off 25,628 shares at an average price of $63.17 for $1.62 million. The insider now directly holds 17,358 shares of ConocoPhillips (COP).

ConocoPhillips (COP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include TOTAL SE (TOT) that is trading -20.39% down over the past 12 months. Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) is -42.49% down on the 1-year trading charts.