A Pair of Stock To Put On Your Watchlist: Xperi Holding Corporation (XPER), Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT)

Xperi Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: XPER) shares are -34.92% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.91% or -$0.49 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +33.63% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -39.74% down YTD and -12.31% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -9.20% and -36.56% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 13, 2020, Sidoti recommended the XPER stock is a Buy, while earlier, BWS Financial had Initiated the stock as a Buy on August 24, 2020. 5 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the XPER stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 5 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $12.04. The forecasts give the Xperi Holding Corporation stock a price target range of $33.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.52% or 39.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 29.50% in the current quarter to $0.2, down from the $0.57 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.86, up 58.90% from $3.21 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.22 and $0.39. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.65 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 35 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,619,101 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,154,954. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 555,961 and 6,753 in purchases and sales respectively.

KIRCHNER JON, a Chief Executive Officer at the company, bought 2,000 shares worth $25159.0 at $12.58 per share on Aug 31. The Director had earlier bought another 2,815 XPER shares valued at $35046.0 on Sep 01. The shares were bought at $12.45 per share. Habiger David C (Director) bought 3,117 shares at $12.99 per share on Aug 28 for a total of $40490.0 while SEAMS CHRISTOPHER A, (Director) bought 6,000 shares on Aug 27 for $80940.0 with each share fetching $13.49.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), on the other hand, is trading around $42.41 with a market cap of $1.09B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $67.50 and spell out a more modest performance – a 37.17% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$2.14 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (ARCT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ARCT’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$6.51 million. This represented a 249.61% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.35 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.68 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.66 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $44.42 million from $44.2 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.41 million, significantly lower than the -$0.36 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.49 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 7.3M shares after the latest sales, with 9.10% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 19.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 52.70% with a share float percentage of 18.78M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 1.92 million shares worth more than $89.69 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 7.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 0.96 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $45.03 million and represent 3.95% of shares outstanding.