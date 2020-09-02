A peek at Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT): Who has invested in It?

Riot Blockchain Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) is 234.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.51 and a high of $4.58 in the current 52-week trading range. The RIOT stock was last observed hovering at around $3.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.25% off its average median price target of $3.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.14% lower than the price target low of $3.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.75, the stock is 0.42% and 27.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.41 million and changing 7.14% at the moment leaves the stock 107.66% off its SMA200. RIOT registered 95.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 221.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1690 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.0041.

The stock witnessed a 7.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 55.60%, and is 4.75% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.00% over the week and 12.61% over the month.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) has around 6 employees, a market worth around $161.93M and $7.30M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 633.86% and -18.12% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.30%).

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Riot Blockchain Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.09 with sales reaching $1.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 76.40% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.50% in year-over-year returns.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT), with 425.67k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 8.78% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.53M, and float is at 32.88M with Short Float at 21.83%. Institutions hold 8.70% of the Float.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times.

Riot Blockchain Inc. (RIOT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chembio Diagnostics Inc. (CEMI) that is trading -27.78% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.17% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.46.