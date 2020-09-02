AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) And CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) Among Headliners

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) shares are 4.18% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.69% or -$3.53 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +47.47% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.93% down YTD and 1.49% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -1.93% and -3.86% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 09, 2020, Wolfe Research recommended the ABBV stock is a Outperform, while earlier, Atlantic Equities had Upgrade the stock as a Overweight on June 23, 2020. 17 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.90 to suggest that the ABBV stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 17 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 11 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $92.24 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $109.38. The forecasts give the AbbVie Inc. stock a price target range of $127.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $96.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 27.37% or 3.92%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 6.80% in the current quarter to $2.76, up from the $2.33 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $10.45, up 37.10% from $8.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $2.82 and $3.04. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $12.11 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 74 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 27 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 787,022 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 507,431. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 53,325 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stewart Jeffrey Ryan, a SVP, US Commercial Operations at the company, sold 23,024 shares worth $2.07 million at $90.00 per share on May 12. The Vice Chairman had earlier sold another 53,325 ABBV shares valued at $5.33 million on Jul 07. The shares were sold at $100.00 per share. RICHMOND TIMOTHY J. (EVP, Chief HR Officer) sold 19,445 shares at $85.00 per share on May 05 for a total of $1.65 million while Durkin Brian L, (VP, Controller) bought 750 shares on Mar 30 for $51750.0 with each share fetching $69.00.

CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT), on the other hand, is trading around $0.75 with a market cap of $46.28M and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the CBAK Energy Technology Inc. (CBAT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CBAT’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -34.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $1.53 million. This represented a 66.83% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.62 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.02 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Mar 2011), the total assets figure advanced to $92.41 million from $94.2 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $6.01 million while total current assets were at $27.5 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $1.98 million, significantly higher than the -$4.89 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.2 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 1 times at CBAK Energy Technology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 2,151,017 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 28.52M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 29.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 0.30% with a share float percentage of 22.60M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with CBAK Energy Technology Inc. having a total of 6 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 88989.0 shares worth more than $67631.0. As of Jun 29, 2020, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 0.14% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the investment firm holding over 32472.0 shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $24678.0 and represent 0.05% of shares outstanding.