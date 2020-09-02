Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) on Track to Reach $97.00 in a Year

Activision Blizzard Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) is 40.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $50.25 and a high of $87.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The ATVI stock was last observed hovering at around $83.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $97.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.53% off the consensus price target high of $116.60 offered by 30 analysts, but current levels are -9.64% lower than the price target low of $76.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.33, the stock is 0.34% and 3.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.92 million and changing -0.23% at the moment leaves the stock 24.60% off its SMA200. ATVI registered 63.20% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $81.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $70.86.

The stock witnessed a -1.72% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.18%, and is -0.35% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.05% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) has around 9200 employees, a market worth around $64.85B and $6.99B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.57 and Fwd P/E is 25.11. Profit margin for the company is 26.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 65.83% and -5.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.50%).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) is a “Buy”. 30 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 24 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Activision Blizzard Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $1.69B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 23.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 39.00% in year-over-year returns.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Top Institutional Holders

1,426 institutions hold shares in Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI), with 10.61M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.37% while institutional investors hold 93.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 771.00M, and float is at 762.41M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 92.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 60.47 million shares valued at $4.59 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 7.83% of the ATVI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 56.41 million shares valued at $4.28 billion to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 54.13 million shares representing 7.01% and valued at over $4.11 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 5.87% of the shares totaling 45.32 million with a market value of $3.44 billion.

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Durkin Dennis M, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Durkin Dennis M sold 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $83.51 per share for a total of $4.18 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Activision Blizzard Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 14 that YANG JESSE (Chief Accounting Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 14 and was made at $80.00 per share for $80000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 26947.0 shares of the ATVI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Macartney Claudine (Chief People Officer) disposed off 12,902 shares at an average price of $86.06 for $1.11 million. The insider now directly holds 54,740 shares of Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI).

Activision Blizzard Inc. (ATVI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glu Mobile Inc. (GLUU) that is 89.93% higher over the past 12 months. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. (TTWO) is 31.02% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.04% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.65 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.54.