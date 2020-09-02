Analysts suggest First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) could spike 26.91% in a year

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) is -1.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.17 and a high of $14.57 in the current 52-week trading range. The AG stock was last observed hovering at around $12.45 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.39% off its average median price target of $14.57 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.91% off the consensus price target high of $16.50 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -30.38% lower than the price target low of $9.25 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.06, the stock is -0.96% and 4.57% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8.26 million and changing -3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 23.57% off its SMA200. AG registered 6.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.32.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.95%, and is 6.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.81% over the week and 5.38% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 172.29. Distance from 52-week low is 189.21% and -17.23% from its 52-week high.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Majestic Silver Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01.The EPS is expected to grow by 250.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 37.80% year-over-year.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Top Institutional Holders

243 institutions hold shares in First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG), with 24.44M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.40% while institutional investors hold 39.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 214.43M, and float is at 189.16M with Short Float at 17.19%. Institutions hold 35.41% of the Float.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

First Majestic Silver Corp. (AG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Alexco Resource Corp. (AXU) that is trading 11.36% up over the past 12 months. Endeavour Silver Corp. (EXK) is 34.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.38% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 36.87 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.35.