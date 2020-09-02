Are we looking at the next cheap bargain in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB)?

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (NASDAQ: PACB) is 38.04% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.20 and a high of $6.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The PACB stock was last observed hovering at around $6.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.49% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 11.38% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -41.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.09, the stock is 24.96% and 55.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.88 million and changing 7.50% at the moment leaves the stock 69.70% off its SMA200. PACB registered 26.02% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 83.81%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.86% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.83M.

The stock witnessed a 81.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.20%, and is 10.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.66% over the week and 6.60% over the month.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) has around 404 employees, a market worth around $1.22B and $82.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -61.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 222.50% and 5.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-116.60%).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.14 with sales reaching $20.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -12.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB), with 6.69M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.33% while institutional investors hold 91.93% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 154.17M, and float is at 151.27M with Short Float at 11.52%. Institutions hold 87.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.34 million shares valued at $46.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.64% of the PACB Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bellevue Group AG with 8.36 million shares valued at $28.85 million to account for 5.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are ARK Investment Management, LLC which holds 8.23 million shares representing 5.33% and valued at over $28.4 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.17% of the shares totaling 7.98 million with a market value of $27.53 million.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) Insider Activity

A total of 7 insider transactions have happened at Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hunkapiller Michael, the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Hunkapiller Michael sold 228,632 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 25 at a price of $6.44 per share for a total of $1.47 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.93 million shares.

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that Hunkapiller Michael (CEO & President) sold a total of 259,164 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $6.63 per share for $1.72 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.16 million shares of the PACB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 21, Hunkapiller Michael (CEO & President) disposed off 189,847 shares at an average price of $6.57 for $1.25 million. The insider now directly holds 1,421,994 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB).

Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) that is trading 52.97% up over the past 12 months. Illumina Inc. (ILMN) is 27.80% up on the 1-year trading charts.