Baozun Inc. (BZUN) And The Chemours Company (CC) Among Headliners

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares are 31.34% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.97% or $2.06 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +96.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -8.44% down YTD and 27.38% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 0.65% and 1.64% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 31, 2020, BofA/Merrill recommended the BZUN stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Upgrade the stock as a Outperform on June 03, 2020. 15 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.80 to suggest that the BZUN stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 15 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 3 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $43.50 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $44.69. The forecasts give the Baozun Inc. stock a price target range of $345.68 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $241.98. The two limits represent an upside potential of 87.42% or 82.02%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 52.20% in the current quarter to $0.19, up from the $0.14 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $1.33, up 25.50% from $0.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.71 and $0.75. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.88 for the next year.

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC), on the other hand, is trading around $21.73 with a market cap of $3.49B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $19.18 and spell out a less modest performance – a -13.3% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the The Chemours Company (CC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 5.20%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $147.0 million. This represented a 86.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.09 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.15 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.57 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $7.03 billion from $6.95 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $155.0 million, significantly higher than the -$38.0 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$12.0 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 17 times at The Chemours Company over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 15 times and accounting for 178,263 shares. Insider sales totaled 3,017 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 13.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.57M shares after the latest sales, with 11.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.40% with a share float percentage of 162.67M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with The Chemours Company having a total of 542 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 23.38 million shares worth more than $358.93 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 14.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 15.78 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $242.15 million and represent 9.60% of shares outstanding.