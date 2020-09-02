BLMN Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Now

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: BLMN) is -27.05% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.54 and a high of $24.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The BLMN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.76% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.5% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 16 analysts, but current levels are -34.17% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.10, the stock is 28.74% and 41.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.05 million and changing 12.27% at the moment leaves the stock 9.12% off its SMA200. BLMN registered -11.20% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.50.

The stock witnessed a 47.57% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.58%, and is 27.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 4.76% over the month.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) has around 94000 employees, a market worth around $1.30B and $3.58B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.15. Profit margin for the company is -2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 254.63% and -33.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.10%).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) is a “Overweight”. 16 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 10 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.35 with sales reaching $747.1M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -22.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.80% in year-over-year returns.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Top Institutional Holders

291 institutions hold shares in Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN), with 1.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.31% while institutional investors hold 93.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 87.50M, and float is at 80.05M with Short Float at 13.29%. Institutions hold 91.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 13.06 million shares valued at $139.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.92% of the BLMN Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 9.59 million shares valued at $102.21 million to account for 10.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Jana Partners LLC which holds 7.35 million shares representing 8.40% and valued at over $78.38 million, while Westwood Holdings Group Inc. holds 3.60% of the shares totaling 3.15 million with a market value of $33.56 million.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 27 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Deno David J., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Deno David J. bought 12,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 01 at a price of $10.00 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that Scarlett Gregg (EVP & COO of Casual Dining) bought a total of 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $9.54 per share for $0.14 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 85929.0 shares of the BLMN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 12, Scarlett Gregg (EVP & COO of Casual Dining) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $10.81 for $0.11 million. The insider now directly holds 70,929 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN).

Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (BLMN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ruth’s Hospitality Group Inc. (RUTH) that is trading -44.01% down over the past 12 months. Brinker International Inc. (EAT) is 20.24% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.71% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 11.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.79.