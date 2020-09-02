Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) up 122.37% since start of the year

Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) is 122.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.39 and a high of $42.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The CWH stock was last observed hovering at around $29.06 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.21% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 35.46% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -19.52% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.27, the stock is -3.28% and -0.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.0 million and changing 11.05% at the moment leaves the stock 78.06% off its SMA200. CWH registered 348.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 167.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.39 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.02.

The stock witnessed a -19.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.98%, and is 11.12% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 8.29% over the month.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) has around 10809 employees, a market worth around $2.79B and $4.99B in sales. Fwd P/E is 13.35. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 852.41% and -24.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-1.00%).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is a “Hold”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Camping World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $1.46B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -685.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.40% in year-over-year returns.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.84% while institutional investors hold 97.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.64M, and float is at 33.58M with Short Float at 17.48%. Institutions hold 94.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Abrams Capital Management, L.P. with over 6.11 million shares valued at $165.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.12% of the CWH Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Crestview Partners II GP, L.P. with 4.28 million shares valued at $116.19 million to account for 11.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wasatch Advisors Inc which holds 4.12 million shares representing 10.88% and valued at over $111.94 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.17% of the shares totaling 2.34 million with a market value of $63.51 million.

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) Insider Activity

A total of 47 insider transactions have happened at Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 40 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEMONIS MARCUS, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that LEMONIS MARCUS bought 17,525 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 31 at a price of $29.04 per share for a total of $0.51 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.53 million shares.

Camping World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that LEMONIS MARCUS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) bought a total of 3,085 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $32.55 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.52 million shares of the CWH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 27, LEMONIS MARCUS (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) acquired 3,200 shares at an average price of $31.21 for $99868.0. The insider now directly holds 514,011 shares of Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH).

Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) is 348.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.31% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 6.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.28.