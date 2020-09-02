CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

CarParts.com Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTS) is 475.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.04 and a high of $16.44 in the current 52-week trading range. The PRTS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.4% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 20.94% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.65, the stock is -11.13% and 3.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.42 million and changing -9.96% at the moment leaves the stock 128.97% off its SMA200. PRTS registered 695.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 403.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.21% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.49M.

The stock witnessed a -7.66% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 63.02%, and is -12.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.34% over the week and 10.09% over the month.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) has around 843 employees, a market worth around $564.44M and $339.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 180.71. Profit margin for the company is -7.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 1116.35% and -23.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-126.30%).

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CarParts.com Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $89.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -514.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 32.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 28.80% in year-over-year returns.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Top Institutional Holders

45 institutions hold shares in CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS), with 11.83M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.88% while institutional investors hold 56.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 39.39M, and float is at 31.87M with Short Float at 4.27%. Institutions hold 40.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.86 million shares valued at $24.73 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.04% of the PRTS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is G2 Investment Partners Management LLC with 1.72 million shares valued at $14.92 million to account for 3.64% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.65 million shares representing 3.48% and valued at over $14.26 million, while Cannell Capital LLC holds 3.48% of the shares totaling 1.64 million with a market value of $14.24 million.

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BARNES JIM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BARNES JIM bought 5,150 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $14.49 per share for a total of $74624.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 36696.0 shares.

CarParts.com Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Liu Nanxi (Director) bought a total of 730 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $15.05 per share for $10987.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1050.0 shares of the PRTS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Gomez Alfredo (VP, General Counsel) acquired 3,000 shares at an average price of $14.84 for $44520.0. The insider now directly holds 126,483 shares of CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS).

CarParts.com Inc. (PRTS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 486.79% up over the past 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 287.23% up on the 1-year trading charts.