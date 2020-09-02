Check out this: PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is on the verge of a huge rally

PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) is 93.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $82.07 and a high of $207.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The PYPL stock was last observed hovering at around $204.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 4.79% off its average median price target of $220.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.69% off the consensus price target high of $285.00 offered by 44 analysts, but current levels are -4.47% lower than the price target low of $200.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $208.93, the stock is 5.62% and 12.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.23 million and changing 2.35% at the moment leaves the stock 54.64% off its SMA200. PYPL registered 95.72% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 81.21%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.06% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.4M.

The stock witnessed a 6.02% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.26%, and is 3.60% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.02% over the week and 2.53% over the month.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) has around 23200 employees, a market worth around $245.11B and $19.22B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 95.88 and Fwd P/E is 45.94. Profit margin for the company is 13.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 154.58% and 0.93% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) is a “Buy”. 44 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 6 rate it as a Hold and 4 think it is a “Overweight”. 33 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PayPal Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/15/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.94 with sales reaching $5.4B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 23.30% in year-over-year returns.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Top Institutional Holders

2,450 institutions hold shares in PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL), with 1.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.13% while institutional investors hold 86.73% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.17B, and float is at 1.17B with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 86.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 95.74 million shares valued at $16.68 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.16% of the PYPL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 80.23 million shares valued at $13.98 billion to account for 6.84% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 47.29 million shares representing 4.03% and valued at over $8.24 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.01% of the shares totaling 47.06 million with a market value of $8.2 billion.

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) Insider Activity

A total of 79 insider transactions have happened at PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 66 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MOFFETT DAVID M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MOFFETT DAVID M sold 5,028 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 27 at a price of $206.81 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 71470.0 shares.

PayPal Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that SCHULMAN DANIEL H (President and CEO) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $198.23 per share for $4.96 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.47 million shares of the PYPL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Auerbach Jonathan (EVP, Chief Strategy & Growth O) disposed off 16,178 shares at an average price of $194.10 for $3.14 million. The insider now directly holds 60,703 shares of PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL).

PayPal Holdings Inc. (PYPL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SilverSun Technologies Inc. (SSNT) that is trading -2.40% down over the past 12 months.