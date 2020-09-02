Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (AKBA), Calix Inc. (CALX)

Akebia Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) shares are 57.44% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -4.42% or -$0.46 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +161.50% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -27.43% down YTD and -16.28% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -2.16% and -14.15% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On August 06, 2019, H.C. Wainwright recommended the AKBA stock is a Buy, while earlier, Needham had Reiterated the stock as a Buy on November 14, 2019. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the AKBA stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.95 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $17.14. The forecasts give the Akebia Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $26.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 61.73% or 17.08%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -156.00% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.46 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$2.26, down -6.80% from -$2.36 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.41 and -$0.14. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.59 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 19 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 8 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 785,100 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 44,579. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 95,900 and 13,701 in purchases and sales respectively.

GILMAN STEVEN C, a Director at the company, sold 4,567 shares worth $55169.0 at $12.08 per share on Jun 08. The Director had earlier sold another 4,567 AKBA shares valued at $55032.0 on Jun 08. The shares were sold at $12.05 per share. Smith Cynthia (Director) sold 4,567 shares at $12.10 per share on Jun 08 for a total of $55261.0 while Faulkingham Dell, (CCO) sold 6,426 shares on Jun 01 for $74413.0 with each share fetching $11.58.

Calix Inc. (NYSE:CALX), on the other hand, is trading around $21.84 with a market cap of $1.25B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $24.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.0% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.52 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Calix Inc. (CALX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

CALX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -2.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $60.36 million. This represented a 49.29% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $119.02 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.07 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $321.31 million from $324.05 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $3.94 million, significantly higher than the -$3.25 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$0.55 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 22 times at Calix Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 19 times and accounting for 217,524 shares. Insider sales totaled 9,160 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 3 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 16.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 8.98M shares after the latest sales, with 2.40% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.90% with a share float percentage of 52.50M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Calix Inc. having a total of 137 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 4.26 million shares worth more than $63.42 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Blackrock Inc. held 7.31% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 2.92 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $43.53 million and represent 5.02% of shares outstanding.