Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (BCRX), Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI)

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) shares are 13.91% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.30% or -$0.22 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +148.73% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -37.48% down YTD and -12.67% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.84% and -10.68% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 05, 2020, Barclays recommended the BCRX stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Neutral on June 17, 2020. 9 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.10 to suggest that the BCRX stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 9 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $3.93. The forecasts give the BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.50. The two limits represent an upside potential of 69.77% or 12.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 4.00% in the current quarter to -$0.25, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.93, down -37.20% from -$0.94 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.37 and -$0.09. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.83 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 22 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 284,128 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 54,000 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

Stonehouse Jon P, a President & CEO at the company, bought 50,000 shares worth $72500.0 at $1.45 per share on Nov 18. The Chief Financial Officer had earlier bought another 54,000 BCRX shares valued at $0.22 million on Aug 11. The shares were bought at $4.08 per share. Sniecinski Megan (Chief Business Officer) bought 45,000 shares at $1.45 per share on Nov 18 for a total of $65250.0 while LEE KENNETH B JR, (Director) bought 5,000 shares on Nov 18 for $7250.0 with each share fetching $1.45.

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI), on the other hand, is trading around $0.93 with a market cap of $14.37M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Predictive Oncology Inc. (POAI) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

POAI’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.95 million. This represented a -2059.02% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.18 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.36 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of Current Qtr., the total assets figure advanced to $27.5 million from $25.05 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$6.72 million, significantly lower than the -$4.05 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.72 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 11 times at Predictive Oncology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 11 times and accounting for 1,572,939 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 11.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.97M shares after the latest sales, with 49.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 11.70% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 7.20% with a share float percentage of 13.40M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Predictive Oncology Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company.