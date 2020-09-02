Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Denison Mines Corp. (DNN), Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC)

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) shares are 35.08% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 4.20% or $0.02 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +195.05% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -0.74% down YTD and 37.54% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 12.55% and 8.83% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 03, 2013, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the DNN stock is a Buy, while earlier, Credit Suisse had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on July 18, 2017. 8 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the DNN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 8 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.56. The forecasts give the Denison Mines Corp. stock a price target range of $1.20 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.38. The two limits represent an upside potential of 53.33% or -47.37%.

Earnings Forecast

For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.03, down -10.80% from -$0.03 reported last year. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.02 for the next year.

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (NYSE:TMHC), on the other hand, is trading around $24.85 with a market cap of $3.22B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $20.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -21.22% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Taylor Morrison Home Corporation (TMHC) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

TMHC’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 3.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $145.66 million. This represented a 90.46% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $1.53 billion. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.50 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.76 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $8.32 billion from $8.26 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $323.2 million, significantly higher than the $145.67 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $306.15 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 12 times at Taylor Morrison Home Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 6 times and accounting for 51,145 shares. Insider sales totaled 20,041 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 6 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 1.92M shares after the latest sales, with 2.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 125.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Taylor Morrison Home Corporation having a total of 357 institutions that hold shares in the company.