Don’t Be A Stock Market Victim: Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IRWD), Boxlight Corporation (BOXL)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) shares are -26.52% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.17% or -$0.32 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +22.40% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -30.44% down YTD and -2.69% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -7.65% and -0.51% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 10, 2019, Credit Suisse recommended the IRWD stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Northland Capital had Initiated the stock as a Outperform on June 17, 2020. 6 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.70 to suggest that the IRWD stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 6 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $9.78 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $12.20. The forecasts give the Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock a price target range of $14.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $11.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.14% or 11.09%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 77.80% in the current quarter to $0.15, down from the $0.4 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.52, down -13.20% from $0.55 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.13 and $0.21. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.64 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 26 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 38 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,004,298 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 237,508. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 175,505 and 12,614 in purchases and sales respectively.

Rickard Jason, a SVP, Chief Operating Officer at the company, sold 689 shares worth $6986.0 at $10.14 per share on Aug 17. The Chief Accounting Officer had earlier sold another 575 IRWD shares valued at $5831.0 on Aug 17. The shares were sold at $10.14 per share. OLANOFF LAWRENCE S (Director) sold 11,350 shares at $10.06 per share on Jun 10 for a total of $0.11 million while Rickard Jason, (SVP, Chief Operating Officer) sold 510 shares on May 11 for $5279.0 with each share fetching $10.35.

Boxlight Corporation (NASDAQ:BOXL), on the other hand, is trading around $1.63 with a market cap of $82.74M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.24 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Boxlight Corporation (BOXL) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BOXL’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -23.30%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $3.62 million. This represented a 53.73% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $7.83 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.08 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.13 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $28.09 million from $19.27 million over the previous quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$6.21 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 3 times at Boxlight Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 1 times and accounting for 186,484 shares. Insider sales totaled 2,468,708 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 2 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are -1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 23.44M shares after the latest sales, with -8.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.40% with a share float percentage of 44.07M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Boxlight Corporation having a total of 16 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.95 million shares worth more than $0.87 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Bard Associates Inc. held 1.89% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the investment firm holding over 0.34 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.31 million and represent 0.68% of shares outstanding.