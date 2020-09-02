Dow Inc. (DOW) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

Dow Inc. (NYSE: DOW) is -13.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $21.95 and a high of $56.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The DOW stock was last observed hovering at around $45.12 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.15% off its average median price target of $44.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.05% off the consensus price target high of $55.00 offered by 22 analysts, but current levels are -31.31% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.27, the stock is 6.54% and 10.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.43 million and changing 4.77% at the moment leaves the stock 10.90% off its SMA200. DOW registered 13.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 12.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.13% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.88M.

The stock witnessed a 17.91% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.55%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.37% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

Dow Inc. (DOW) has around 36500 employees, a market worth around $35.12B and $39.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 22.66. Profit margin for the company is -5.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 115.35% and -15.96% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.40%).

Dow Inc. (DOW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dow Inc. (DOW) is a “Overweight”. 22 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 14 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dow Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $8.87B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -164.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.60% in year-over-year returns.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Top Institutional Holders

1,495 institutions hold shares in Dow Inc. (DOW), with 607.72k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.08% while institutional investors hold 70.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 741.12M, and float is at 740.19M with Short Float at 2.13%. Institutions hold 70.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 61.27 million shares valued at $2.5 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 8.27% of the DOW Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 44.86 million shares valued at $1.83 billion to account for 6.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Capital World Investors which holds 42.1 million shares representing 5.68% and valued at over $1.72 billion, while Capital International Investors holds 5.13% of the shares totaling 37.98 million with a market value of $1.55 billion.

Dow Inc. (DOW) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Dow Inc. (DOW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 22 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fitterling James R, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Fitterling James R bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $24.61 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Dow Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that BUSH WESLEY G (Director) bought a total of 20,450 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $24.61 per share for $0.5 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20450.0 shares of the DOW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, FETTIG JEFF M (Director) acquired 8,100 shares at an average price of $24.62 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 26,550 shares of Dow Inc. (DOW).