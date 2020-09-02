Endo International plc (ENDP) turns bearish with loss of -0.11 points

Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) is -38.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.97 and a high of $7.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The ENDP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 14 analysts, but current levels are -5.45% lower than the price target low of $2.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.90, the stock is -7.55% and -12.63% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.14 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -31.60% off its SMA200. ENDP registered 21.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -45.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.85% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.49M.

The stock witnessed a -19.89% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -27.50%, and is 2.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.03% over the week and 5.79% over the month.

Endo International plc (ENDP) has around 3172 employees, a market worth around $613.70M and $3.00B in sales. Fwd P/E is 1.39. Profit margin for the company is -5.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 47.21% and -59.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Endo International plc (ENDP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Endo International plc (ENDP) is a “Hold”. 14 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.90, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 3 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Endo International plc is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.11 with sales reaching $535.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 62.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -24.70% in year-over-year returns.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Top Institutional Holders

263 institutions hold shares in Endo International plc (ENDP), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.68% while institutional investors hold 89.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 229.72M, and float is at 226.55M with Short Float at 12.02%. Institutions hold 89.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 34.79 million shares valued at $119.34 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.14% of the ENDP Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 27.91 million shares valued at $95.72 million to account for 12.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 17.05 million shares representing 7.42% and valued at over $58.48 million, while Paulson & Company, Inc. holds 4.19% of the shares totaling 9.63 million with a market value of $33.02 million.

Endo International plc (ENDP) Insider Activity

A total of 43 insider transactions have happened at Endo International plc (ENDP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by KIMMEL ROGER H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that KIMMEL ROGER H sold 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 16 at a price of $4.09 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 80000.0 shares.

Endo International plc disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 16 that KIMMEL ROGER H (Director) sold a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 16 and was made at $4.09 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the ENDP stock.

Endo International plc (ENDP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DURECT Corporation (DRRX) that is trading 0.60% up over the past 12 months. Cara Therapeutics Inc. (CARA) is -33.24% down on the 1-year trading charts.