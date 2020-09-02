Exploring Strategic Opportunities: Sintx Technologies Inc. (SINT), MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX)

Sintx Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SINT) shares are 10.07% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -7.34% or -$0.13 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +485.71% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -50.30% down YTD and 127.78% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.89% and -23.00% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.00 to suggest that the SINT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $1.64. The forecasts give the Sintx Technologies Inc. stock a price target range of $4.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $4.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 63.56% or 59.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -133.30% in the current quarter to -$0.09, up from the -$0.84 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.03, up 23.40% from -$4.82 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.1 and -$0.08. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.28 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 0 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 0 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 0 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 0. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

O’Brien David Francis, a Chief Operating Officer at the company, bought 5,477 shares worth $9585.0 at $1.75 per share on Aug 25. The Chief Operating Officer had earlier bought another 269 SINT shares valued at $409.0 on Aug 27. The shares were bought at $1.52 per share.

MacroGenics Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX), on the other hand, is trading around $26.33 with a market cap of $1.39B and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $29.00 and spell out a more modest performance – a 9.21% return. Some analysts are even forecasting -$3.63 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the MacroGenics Inc. (MGNX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

MGNX’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$47.31 million. This represented a 333.55% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $20.26 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.94 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.65 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $327.59 million from $265.41 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $36.27 million while total current assets were at $260.2 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$80.69 million, significantly lower than the -$78.84 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$82.53 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 28 times at MacroGenics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 14 times and accounting for 181,757 shares. Insider sales totaled 32,323 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.02M shares after the latest sales, with 3.90% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 2.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 96.30% with a share float percentage of 49.24M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MacroGenics Inc. having a total of 182 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Bellevue Group AG with over 5.0 million shares worth more than $139.66 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Bellevue Group AG held 9.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RA Capital Management, L.P., with the investment firm holding over 4.58 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $128.0 million and represent 8.47% of shares outstanding.