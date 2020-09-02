Golar LNG Limited (GLNG) And Box Inc. (BOX) Among Headliners

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ: GLNG) shares are -26.86% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.48% or $0.05 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +129.07% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -31.76% down YTD and 24.11% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 3.90% and 37.84% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 09, 2020, DNB Markets recommended the GLNG stock is a Hold, while earlier, Cowen had Reiterated the stock as a Outperform on May 29, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.70 to suggest that the GLNG stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 15 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $10.40 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $15.38. The forecasts give the Golar LNG Limited stock a price target range of $24.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $9.70. The two limits represent an upside potential of 56.67% or -7.22%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -1,744.40% in the current quarter to -$0.11, up from the -$0.38 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.41, down -4.40% from -$1.05 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and $0.31. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.15 for the next year.

Box Inc. (NYSE:BOX), on the other hand, is trading around $20.05 with a market cap of $3.17B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $25.29 and spell out a more modest performance – a 20.72% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.58 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Box Inc. (BOX) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

BOX’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -18.90%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $154.8 million. This represented a 15.67% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $183.56 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.17 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Oct 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $948.91 million from $959.99 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $61.92 million, significantly higher than the $25.49 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $57.18 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 45 times at Box Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 23 times and accounting for 1,274,979 shares. Insider sales totaled 676,980 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 22 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 1.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 5.03M shares after the latest sales, with -27.70% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 3.10% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 81.20% with a share float percentage of 148.27M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Box Inc. having a total of 333 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.78 million shares worth more than $327.6 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.28% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the investment firm holding over 12.28 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $254.92 million and represent 8.00% of shares outstanding.