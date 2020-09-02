Gold Fields Limited (GFI) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 22.84% Upside

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI) is 90.91% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.79 and a high of $14.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The GFI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.03 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.43% off its average median price target of $13.03 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.84% off the consensus price target high of $16.33 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -83.94% lower than the price target low of $6.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.60, the stock is -1.14% and 8.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.16 million and changing -3.30% at the moment leaves the stock 61.50% off its SMA200. GFI registered 117.24% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 88.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.48 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.59.

The stock witnessed a -2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 67.55%, and is 2.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.85% over the week and 5.07% over the month.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) has around 5655 employees, a market worth around $10.38B and $3.34B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 43.75 and Fwd P/E is 10.99. Profit margin for the company is 7.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 232.45% and -12.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gold Fields Limited (GFI) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gold Fields Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/19/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 146.10% this year.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI) Top Institutional Holders

274 institutions hold shares in Gold Fields Limited (GFI), with institutional investors hold 52.37% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 873.85M, and float is at 828.74M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 52.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Van Eck Associates Corporation with over 85.09 million shares valued at $799.88 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.63% of the GFI Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 30.51 million shares valued at $286.75 million to account for 3.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 25.05 million shares representing 2.84% and valued at over $235.44 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 2.24% of the shares totaling 19.75 million with a market value of $185.67 million.

Gold Fields Limited (GFI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (BVN) that is trading -6.92% down over the past 12 months. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) is 28.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.65% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 8.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.64.