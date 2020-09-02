Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (GTE) Vs. Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS): Updated Outlook

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (AMEX: GTE) shares are -78.27% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.94% or -$0.01 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +57.92% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -79.69% down YTD and -16.87% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.14% and -12.38% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On May 18, 2020, RBC Capital Mkts recommended the GTE stock is a Sector Perform, while earlier, Peel Hunt had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on August 06, 2020. 2 of the 10 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $0.28. The forecasts give the Gran Tierra Energy Inc. stock a price target range of $1.14 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $0.38. The two limits represent an upside potential of 75.44% or 26.32%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 63.60% in the current quarter to $0, up from the -$0.01 reported in the same quarter a year ago. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 49 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 4 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 5,237,565 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 2,250,964. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 120,811 and 1,002,697 in purchases and sales respectively.

West Lawrence, a Vice President, Exploration at the company, bought 57,970 shares worth $12753.0 at $0.22 per share on Mar 25. The 10% Owner had earlier sold another 1,002,697 GTE shares valued at $0.24 million on Jun 05. The shares were sold at $0.24 per share. GMT CAPITAL CORP (10% Owner) bought 900,000 shares at $0.23 per share on Mar 25 for a total of $0.21 million while Wade Brooke N., (Director) bought 300,000 shares on Mar 19 for $61200.0 with each share fetching $0.20.

Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ATOS), on the other hand, is trading around $2.51 with a market cap of $25.78M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.28 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Atossa Therapeutics Inc. (ATOS) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ATOS’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$3.91 million. This represented a 199.24% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $3.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.43 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.80 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $10.21 million from $11.81 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$5.46 million, significantly lower than the -$4.65 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$5.47 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at Atossa Therapeutics Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 59.46k shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.90% with a share float percentage of 10.37M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atossa Therapeutics Inc. having a total of 14 institutions that hold shares in the company.