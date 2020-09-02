Heat Check: Nokia Corporation (NOK) Vs. Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE)

Nokia Corporation (NYSE: NOK) shares are 27.49% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.47% or -$0.17 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +102.14% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -7.98% down YTD and 8.24% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.15% and -6.52% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On June 01, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the NOK stock is a Overweight, while earlier, JP Morgan had Downgrade the stock as a Neutral on July 08, 2020. 32 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.50 to suggest that the NOK stock is a “Moderate Buy. 1 of the 32 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 1 has rated it as “Underweight”. 18 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.73 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $5.19. The forecasts give the Nokia Corporation stock a price target range of $7.34 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.67. The two limits represent an upside potential of 35.56% or -28.88%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 133.30% in the current quarter to $0.07, up from the $0.06 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.28, down -2.50% from $0.25 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.14 and $0.16. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.34 for the next year.

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE), on the other hand, is trading around $1.58 with a market cap of $43.23M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.05 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (AESE) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

AESE’s operating margin was negative on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at -94.40%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $8.36 million. This represented a -82.37% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $4.58 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.42 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.24 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $69.91 million from $68.71 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.08 million, significantly higher than the -$4.96 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.53 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 17.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.50% with a share float percentage of 7.10M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. having a total of 12 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Macquarie Group Limited with over 0.2 million shares worth more than $0.43 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Macquarie Group Limited held 0.69% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Royce & Associates LP, with the investment firm holding over 0.2 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.42 million and represent 0.69% of shares outstanding.