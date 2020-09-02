Heat Check: SG Blocks Inc. (SGBX) Vs. Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR)

SG Blocks Inc. (NASDAQ: SGBX) shares are -33.08% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 1.45% or $0.03 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +81.03% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -78.44% down YTD and -15.32% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -4.55% and -27.59% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

0 of the 1 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 1 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $2.10. The forecasts give the SG Blocks Inc. stock a price target range of $6.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $6.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 65.0% or 65.0%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to $0.04, up from the -$4.6 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.62, up 231.70% from -$22.85 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between $0.06 and $0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0 for the next year.

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR), on the other hand, is trading around $125.31 with a market cap of $4.38B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $57.00 and spell out a less modest performance – a -119.84% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.23 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Fiverr International Ltd. (FVRR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

FVRR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $40.73 million. This represented a 13.58% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $47.13 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined $0.00 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.88 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $404.61 million from $247.47 million over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $44.3 million while total current assets were at $290.35 million. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $5.54 million, significantly higher than the -$8.35 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $5.0 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 44.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.90% with a share float percentage of 21.11M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Fiverr International Ltd. having a total of 65 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. with over 3.47 million shares worth more than $256.14 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, Deer Vii & Co. Ltd. held 10.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Accel London III Associates, LP, with the investment firm holding over 2.75 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $202.71 million and represent 8.52% of shares outstanding.