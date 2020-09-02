Here are the top Institutional holders of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) shares

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: PLAY) is -54.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.61 and a high of $48.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The PLAY stock was last observed hovering at around $16.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.49% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.52% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 12 analysts, but current levels are -51.0% lower than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.12, the stock is 24.15% and 33.03% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.62 million and changing 8.96% at the moment leaves the stock -24.76% off its SMA200. PLAY registered -56.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.78 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.12.

The stock witnessed a 50.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.82%, and is 24.11% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.04% over the week and 7.57% over the month.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) has around 15908 employees, a market worth around $738.75M and $1.15B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 52.52 and Fwd P/E is 63.14. Profit margin for the company is 1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 293.49% and -62.87% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.80%).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) is a “Hold”. 12 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 10 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.42 with sales reaching $82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -50.00% year-over-year.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Top Institutional Holders

285 institutions hold shares in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY), with 429.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.90% while institutional investors hold 80.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.45M, and float is at 43.13M with Short Float at 36.34%. Institutions hold 79.70% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.1 million shares valued at $94.68 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.97% of the PLAY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.58 million shares valued at $61.02 million to account for 9.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Eminence Capital, LP which holds 3.5 million shares representing 7.37% and valued at over $46.65 million, while Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. holds 5.74% of the shares totaling 2.73 million with a market value of $36.33 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) Insider Activity

A total of 53 insider transactions have happened at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 15 and purchases happening 38 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Mulleady John, the company’s SVP, RE & Dev. SEC filings show that Mulleady John sold 11,854 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 26 at a price of $13.83 per share for a total of $0.16 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44862.0 shares.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that JENKINS BRIAN (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 13,370 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $15.40 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.17 million shares of the PLAY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 23, Edmund Robert William (SVP, General Counsel) disposed off 3,100 shares at an average price of $16.01 for $49631.0. The insider now directly holds 31,162 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY).

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc. (PLAY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Mondelez International Inc. (MDLZ) that is trading 4.60% up over the past 12 months. TreeHouse Foods Inc. (THS) is -18.27% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -7.79% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 16.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.51.