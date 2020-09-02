Here are the top Institutional holders of Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) shares

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) is 196.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.16 and a high of $21.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The SWBI stock was last observed hovering at around $18.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 2.85% off its average median price target of $20.22 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -14.54% lower than the price target low of $18.43 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.11, the stock is 12.53% and 19.77% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.49 million and changing 15.61% at the moment leaves the stock 108.96% off its SMA200. SWBI registered 378.83% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 153.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.46.

The stock witnessed a 6.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 96.88%, and is 22.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 11.70% over the week and 7.56% over the month.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) has around 1970 employees, a market worth around $1.23B and $678.40M in sales. Fwd P/E is 23.20. Profit margin for the company is -9.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 408.04% and -1.10% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.50%).

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.45 with sales reaching $201.04M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -435.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 15.80% year-over-year.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Top Institutional Holders

195 institutions hold shares in Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI), with 1.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 74.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 55.18M, and float is at 54.02M with Short Float at 7.08%. Institutions hold 71.94% of the Float.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. (SWBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Cupero Susan Jean. SEC filings show that Cupero Susan Jean sold 1,439 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $18.23 per share for a total of $26233.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 288.0 shares.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that Cupero Susan Jean sold a total of 1,385 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $18.28 per share for $25318.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15866.0 shares of the SWBI stock.