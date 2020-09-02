Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE: EPD) is -37.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.27 and a high of $29.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The EPD stock was last observed hovering at around $17.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 39.38% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 24 analysts, but current levels are 16.29% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.58, the stock is -2.91% and -2.38% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.0 million and changing 0.11% at the moment leaves the stock -16.37% off its SMA200. EPD registered -37.92% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.96%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.24.

The stock witnessed a 0.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -12.54%, and is -1.51% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.71% over the week and 2.42% over the month.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) has around 7300 employees, a market worth around $37.67B and $29.20B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.64 and Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 71.18% and -40.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.50%).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) is a “Buy”. 24 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 21 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.48 with sales reaching $7.29B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -13.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Top Institutional Holders

1,189 institutions hold shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD), with 708.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 32.41% while institutional investors hold 55.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.19B, and float is at 1.47B with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 37.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackstone Group Inc. with over 76.91 million shares valued at $1.4 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.52% of the EPD Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with 44.15 million shares valued at $802.28 million to account for 2.02% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 31.7 million shares representing 1.45% and valued at over $576.0 million, while Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC holds 1.38% of the shares totaling 30.13 million with a market value of $547.53 million.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bacon Graham W., the company’s Executive Vice President & COO. SEC filings show that Bacon Graham W. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $17.50 per share for a total of $0.17 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.33 million shares.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Bacon Graham W. (Executive Vice President & COO) bought a total of 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $17.80 per share for $0.13 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.32 million shares of the EPD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 17, Bacon Graham W. (Executive Vice President & COO) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $19.70 for $0.2 million. The insider now directly holds 309,763 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD).

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include DCP Midstream LP (DCP) that is trading -47.19% down over the past 12 months. Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) is -66.57% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.42% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 30.53 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.04.