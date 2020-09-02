Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON)

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: ON) is -10.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.17 and a high of $25.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The ON stock was last observed hovering at around $21.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 37.86% off the consensus price target high of $35.00 offered by 26 analysts, but current levels are -35.94% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.75, the stock is 0.68% and 4.15% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.05 million and changing 1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 12.50% off its SMA200. ON registered 24.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.52% and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.75M.

The stock witnessed a 2.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.51%, and is 0.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.89% over the month.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) has around 34800 employees, a market worth around $8.65B and $5.28B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is -0.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.22% and -16.09% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.30%).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) is a “Overweight”. 26 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 2 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ON Semiconductor Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.2 with sales reaching $1.27B over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -8.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.20% in year-over-year returns.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Top Institutional Holders

608 institutions hold shares in ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON), with 5.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.33% while institutional investors hold 104.92% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 410.10M, and float is at 405.60M with Short Float at 6.61%. Institutions hold 103.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 37.99 million shares valued at $752.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.25% of the ON Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 30.06 million shares valued at $595.85 million to account for 7.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 26.92 million shares representing 6.55% and valued at over $533.56 million, while Janus Henderson Group PLC holds 6.30% of the shares totaling 25.88 million with a market value of $512.89 million.

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) Insider Activity

A total of 52 insider transactions have happened at ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 42 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MASCARENAS PAUL ANTHONY sold 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $20.91 per share for a total of $83640.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 76660.0 shares.

ON Semiconductor Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 11 that CAVE GEORGE H (EVP, Gen Cnsl, CCO, & Sec) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 11 and was made at $23.00 per share for $0.12 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.28 million shares of the ON stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, KEETON SIMON (EVP & GM, Pwr Sol Grp) disposed off 3,169 shares at an average price of $22.50 for $71303.0. The insider now directly holds 131,164 shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON).

ON Semiconductor Corporation (ON): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) that is trading 4.69% up over the past 12 months. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (MXIM) is 29.01% up on the 1-year trading charts.