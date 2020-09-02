Here is a breakdown of the Twitter Inc. (TWTR) stock performance

Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) is 28.39% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $45.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The TWTR stock was last observed hovering at around $40.58 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $36.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.7% off the consensus price target high of $50.00 offered by 39 analysts, but current levels are -116.58% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.15, the stock is 6.45% and 13.89% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10.46 million and changing 1.40% at the moment leaves the stock 27.07% off its SMA200. TWTR registered -1.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $32.44.

The stock witnessed a 13.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.98%, and is 1.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.42% over the week and 2.91% over the month.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) has around 4900 employees, a market worth around $32.01B and $3.32B in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.14. Profit margin for the company is -37.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.75% and -10.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Twitter Inc. (TWTR) is a “Hold”. 39 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 28 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Twitter Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.05 with sales reaching $767.11M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.20% in year-over-year returns.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Top Institutional Holders

1,047 institutions hold shares in Twitter Inc. (TWTR), with 28.28M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.59% while institutional investors hold 75.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 785.91M, and float is at 762.28M with Short Float at 4.43%. Institutions hold 72.44% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 82.34 million shares valued at $2.45 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 10.41% of the TWTR Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 53.41 million shares valued at $1.59 billion to account for 6.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 49.68 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $1.48 billion, while State Street Corporation holds 4.54% of the shares totaling 35.91 million with a market value of $1.07 billion.

Twitter Inc. (TWTR) Insider Activity

A total of 55 insider transactions have happened at Twitter Inc. (TWTR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Kaiden Robert, the company’s Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Kaiden Robert sold 11,919 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 26 at a price of $40.84 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.17 million shares.

Twitter Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Montano Michael (Engineering Lead) sold a total of 1,750 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $38.62 per share for $67585.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.7 million shares of the TWTR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 11, SEGAL NED D. (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 8,000 shares at an average price of $37.43 for $0.3 million. The insider now directly holds 701,377 shares of Twitter Inc. (TWTR).

Twitter Inc. (TWTR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) that is trading 23.10% up over the past 12 months. Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) is 41.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -14.27% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 38.6 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.75.