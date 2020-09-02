HEXO Corp. (HEXO) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

HEXO Corp. (NYSE: HEXO) is -55.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.35 and a high of $4.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The HEXO stock was last observed hovering at around $0.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $0.86 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.96% off the consensus price target high of $1.84 offered by 15 analysts, but current levels are -22.81% lower than the price target low of $0.57 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.70, the stock is -3.01% and -3.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.27 million and changing -2.70% at the moment leaves the stock -33.50% off its SMA200. HEXO registered -83.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -43.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.7197 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7517.

The stock witnessed a -3.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.33%, and is -2.49% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.33% over the week and 4.74% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 102.55% and -85.27% from its 52-week high.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for HEXO Corp. (HEXO) is a “Underweight”. 15 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 5 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

HEXO Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/23/2020.

HEXO Corp. (HEXO) Top Institutional Holders

155 institutions hold shares in HEXO Corp. (HEXO), with 20.05M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.83% while institutional investors hold 14.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 480.72M, and float is at 325.08M with Short Float at 9.85%. Institutions hold 13.61% of the Float.