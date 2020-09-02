Infosys Limited (INFY) makes -1.09% fall – What does that mean for its investors?

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) is 22.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.76 and a high of $13.03 in the current 52-week trading range. The INFY stock was last observed hovering at around $12.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $13.31 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.2% off the consensus price target high of $15.68 offered by 50 analysts, but current levels are -13.23% lower than the price target low of $11.19 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.67, the stock is -0.60% and 7.78% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5.26 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 24.96% off its SMA200. INFY registered 12.32% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.01%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.02.

The stock witnessed a -1.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.68%, and is -1.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.37% over the month.

Infosys Limited (INFY) has around 239233 employees, a market worth around $53.53B and $12.54B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.38 and Fwd P/E is 20.60. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 87.43% and -2.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Infosys Limited (INFY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Infosys Limited (INFY) is a “Overweight”. 50 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 6 think it is a “Overweight”. 33 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Infosys Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/14/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.13 with sales reaching $3.21B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 1.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

Infosys Limited (INFY) Top Institutional Holders

564 institutions hold shares in Infosys Limited (INFY), with institutional investors hold 17.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.24B, and float is at 4.20B with Short Float at 1.23%. Institutions hold 17.80% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Nordea Investment Management Ab with over 60.4 million shares valued at $583.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.62% of the INFY Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is JP Morgan Chase & Company with 47.05 million shares valued at $454.46 million to account for 12.94% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Lazard Asset Management LLC which holds 46.35 million shares representing 12.75% and valued at over $447.79 million, while Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation holds 8.13% of the shares totaling 29.57 million with a market value of $285.65 million.

Infosys Limited (INFY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Accenture plc (ACN) that is trading 22.62% up over the past 12 months. HP Inc. (HPQ) is 6.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -43.33% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 73.76 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.