Investors have great interest in HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC), Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY)

HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE: HFC) shares are -52.75% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 0.38% or $0.09 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +29.65% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.70% down YTD and -28.92% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -8.02% and -10.16% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On July 22, 2020, Mizuho recommended the HFC stock is a Neutral, while earlier, Goldman had Upgrade the stock as a Neutral on August 07, 2020. 19 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.60 to suggest that the HFC stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 19 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 6 recommend buying, with 2 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $23.96 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $33.47. The forecasts give the HollyFrontier Corporation stock a price target range of $39.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $20.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 38.56% or -19.8%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 54.50% in the current quarter to -$0.22, down from the $1.68 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.43, down -41.60% from $4.9 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.65 and $0.87. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $1.27 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 30 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 21 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 742,797 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 265,851. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 51,894 and 9,510 in purchases and sales respectively.

Voliva Richard Lawrence III, a EVP & CFO at the company, bought 10,000 shares worth $0.22 million at $21.54 per share on Mar 11. The EVP & CFO had earlier bought another 10,000 HFC shares valued at $0.2 million on Mar 12. The shares were bought at $19.95 per share. Creery Thomas G (SVP, Commercial) sold 9,707 shares at $51.50 per share on Dec 23 for a total of $0.5 million while Creery Thomas G, (SVP, Commercial) sold 293 shares on Dec 20 for $15090.0 with each share fetching $51.50.

Repay Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:RPAY), on the other hand, is trading around $26.99 with a market cap of $2.12B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $15.50 and spell out a less modest performance – a -74.13% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the Repay Holdings Corporation (RPAY) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

RPAY’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $35.19 million. This represented a 3.59% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $36.5 million.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Jun 2019), the total assets figure advanced to $980.13 million from $829.83 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $9.42 million, significantly higher than the $8.16 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $1.68 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 40 times at Repay Holdings Corporation over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 26 times and accounting for 1,393,241 shares. Insider sales totaled 1,195,465 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 14 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 12.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 4.82M shares after the latest sales, with 4.50% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 9.30% of the company shares with a share float percentage of 52.15M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Repay Holdings Corporation having a total of 101 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 4.63 million shares worth more than $113.92 million. As of Jun 29, 2020, FMR, LLC held 7.90% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BAMCO Inc., with the investment firm holding over 3.81 million shares as of Jun 29, 2020. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $93.95 million and represent 6.52% of shares outstanding.