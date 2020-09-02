Is Apache Corporation (APA) a good stock to buy now?

Apache Corporation (NASDAQ: APA) is -41.62% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.80 and a high of $33.77 in the current 52-week trading range. The APA stock was last observed hovering at around $14.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.14% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.54% off the consensus price target high of $26.00 offered by 31 analysts, but current levels are -35.82% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.94, the stock is -1.86% and 4.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6.81 million and changing 0.95% at the moment leaves the stock -13.29% off its SMA200. APA registered -30.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.55%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.75 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.27.

The stock witnessed a -4.96% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.23%, and is 1.98% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.80% over the week and 3.98% over the month.

Apache Corporation (APA) has around 3163 employees, a market worth around $5.47B and $5.16B in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 293.16% and -55.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-28.30%).

Apache Corporation (APA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Apache Corporation (APA) is a “Overweight”. 31 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 20 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 8 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Apache Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.39 with sales reaching $960.04M over the same period., but quarterly earnings will post -38.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -35.00% in year-over-year returns.

Apache Corporation (APA) Top Institutional Holders

767 institutions hold shares in Apache Corporation (APA), with 1.73M shares held by insiders accounting for 0.46% while institutional investors hold 100.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 378.00M, and float is at 376.48M with Short Float at 3.54%. Institutions hold 99.95% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dodge & Cox Inc with over 54.28 million shares valued at $732.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.38% of the APA Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 43.8 million shares valued at $591.35 million to account for 11.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 23.87 million shares representing 6.32% and valued at over $322.27 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.91% of the shares totaling 22.29 million with a market value of $300.92 million.

Apache Corporation (APA) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Apache Corporation (APA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LANNIE P ANTHONY, the company’s Exec. Vice Pres & Gen Counsel. SEC filings show that LANNIE P ANTHONY bought 32,942 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 06 at a price of $5.69 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Apache Corporation (APA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) that is trading -39.01% down over the past 12 months. Chevron Corporation (CVX) is -28.55% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -33.26% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 17.79 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.39.