It makes sense to watch Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (FOLD) And InspireMD Inc. (NSPR)

Amicus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FOLD) shares are 44.56% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.56% or -$0.52 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +125.28% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -12.71% down YTD and 9.57% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -3.66% and -5.69% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On February 04, 2020, Cantor Fitzgerald recommended the FOLD stock is a Overweight, while earlier, BTIG Research had Initiated the stock as a Buy on June 17, 2020. 11 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 1.60 to suggest that the FOLD stock is a “Strong Buy. 0 of the 11 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 9 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $14.08 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $19.50. The forecasts give the Amicus Therapeutics Inc. stock a price target range of $31.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $12.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 54.58% or -17.33%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 23.10% in the current quarter to -$0.22, up from the -$0.24 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1, up 40.90% from -$1.48 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.31 and -$0.1. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.67 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 91 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 99 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 2,188,357 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 1,714,756. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 609,362 and 602,920 in purchases and sales respectively.

Prout Samantha, a Principal Accounting Officer at the company, sold 198 shares worth $2980.0 at $15.05 per share on Aug 05. The Chairman & CEO had earlier sold another 20,000 FOLD shares valued at $0.3 million on Aug 17. The shares were sold at $14.89 per share. WHITMAN BURKE W (Director) bought 1,500 shares at $14.53 per share on Aug 03 for a total of $21795.0 while Campbell Bradley L, (Chief Operating Officer) sold 10,000 shares on Aug 03 for $0.15 million with each share fetching $14.78.

InspireMD Inc. (AMEX:NSPR), on the other hand, is trading around $0.37 with a market cap of $12.53M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$1.3 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the InspireMD Inc. (NSPR) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

NSPR’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $2.76 million. This represented a -781.47% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $0.31 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.20 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$1.59 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $17.74 million from $7.38 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$3.84 million, significantly higher than the -$6.38 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$3.84 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 2 times at InspireMD Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 2 times and accounting for 105,550 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 2.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 3.65M shares after the latest sales, with 3.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.90% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 2.10% with a share float percentage of 33.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with InspireMD Inc. having a total of 9 institutions that hold shares in the company.