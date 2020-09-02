It makes sense to watch Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (LBRT) And ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE: LBRT) shares are -21.31% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved 35.66% or $2.3 higher in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +303.23% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -23.25% down YTD and 52.17% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 33.59% and 46.81% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On March 25, 2020, JP Morgan recommended the LBRT stock is a Neutral, while earlier, BofA/Merrill had Upgrade the stock as a Buy on May 28, 2020. 16 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.40 to suggest that the LBRT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 16 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 7 recommend buying, with 1 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $8.75 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $7.16. The forecasts give the Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. stock a price target range of $12.50 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $3.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 30.0% or -191.67%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 18.20% in the current quarter to -$0.44, down from the $0.15 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$1.15, down -56.20% from $0.63 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.51 and -$0.22. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.82 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 9 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 10 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 441,846 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 147,176. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

ELLIOTT R SEAN, a VP & General Counsel at the company, sold 1,000 shares worth $10500.0 at $10.50 per share on Dec 12. The VP & General Counsel had earlier sold another 1,000 LBRT shares valued at $10560.0 on Dec 13. The shares were sold at $10.56 per share.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO), on the other hand, is trading around $35.27 with a market cap of $27.26B and analyst research firms have a positive stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $37.03 and spell out a more modest performance – a 4.75% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $0.93 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (ZTO) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZTO’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 23.10%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $18.14 million. This represented a 98.0% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $906.2 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.26 on the year-over-year period, growing to $0.25 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $6.86 billion from $6.56 billion over the previous quarter. Short term investments amounted to $1.19 billion while total current assets were at $2.52 billion. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $202.41 million, significantly lower than the $382.53 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $202.41 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.00% with a share float percentage of 552.55M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. having a total of 379 institutions that hold shares in the company.