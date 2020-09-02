It makes sense to watch Precigen Inc. (PGEN) And DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT)

Precigen Inc. (NASDAQ: PGEN) shares are 4.74% up in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -5.12% or -$0.31 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +355.56% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -21.15% down YTD and 74.47% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is 2.87% and 28.70% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

2 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the PGEN stock is a “Moderate Buy. 0 of the 2 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 2 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $5.74 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $9.33. The forecasts give the Precigen Inc. stock a price target range of $13.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $8.00. The two limits represent an upside potential of 55.85% or 28.25%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to decrease -100.00% in the current quarter to -$0.15, up from the -$0.34 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of -$0.76, down -2.00% from -$1.89 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.2 and -$0.06. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of -$0.45 for the next year.

Insider Transactions Summary

According to SEC data, total insider shares purchases at the company stands at 33 over the last 12 months, while SEC filings reveal that there have been 24 insider sales over the same period. Insiders have purchases 1,042,281 shares while those sold by company executives and officers stand at 113,870. The last 3 months have seen insiders trade a total of 0 and 0 in purchases and sales respectively.

KIRK RANDAL J, a Executive Chairman at the company, bought 808,518 shares worth $3.64 million at $4.50 per share on Aug 11. The Executive Chairman had earlier bought another 400,866 PGEN shares valued at $1.71 million on Aug 12. The shares were bought at $4.26 per share. Sabzevari Helen (President and CEO) sold 12,220 shares at $4.58 per share on Jul 20 for a total of $55968.0 while Lehr Donald P., (Chief Legal Officer) sold 8,428 shares on Jun 16 for $37926.0 with each share fetching $4.50.

DHT Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DHT), on the other hand, is trading around $5.21 with a market cap of $857.88M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Analysts predict that the stock will reach $7.14 and spell out a more modest performance – a 27.03% return. Some analysts are even forecasting $1.98 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the DHT Holdings Inc. (DHT) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

DHT’s operating margin was positive on the trailing 12 months basis, remaining steady at 44.70%, while the operating expenses over the recent quarter were at $36.75 million. This represented a 85.06% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $245.94 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS inclined $0.81 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.07 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $1.82 billion from $1.79 billion over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled $317.24 million, significantly higher than the $84.33 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was $304.48 million.

Major holders

Insiders own 0.20% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 56.20% with a share float percentage of 142.13M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DHT Holdings Inc. having a total of 231 institutions that hold shares in the company.