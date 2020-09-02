Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) stock Plunged by -1.36% yesterday

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE: KOS) is -74.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.50 and a high of $7.55 in the current 52-week trading range. The KOS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $2.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 67.78% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 13 analysts, but current levels are -3.57% lower than the price target low of $1.40 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.45, the stock is -9.32% and -11.65% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13.06 million and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock -52.38% off its SMA200. KOS registered -76.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -44.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.6189 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.7478.

The stock witnessed a 8.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -26.77%, and is -7.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.28% over the week and 6.89% over the month.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $560.95M and $1.11B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -36.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 189.42% and -80.79% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) is a “Overweight”. 13 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 8 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 11/09/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.17 with sales reaching $215.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 40.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -46.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.60% in year-over-year returns.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Top Institutional Holders

279 institutions hold shares in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS), with 18.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.64% while institutional investors hold 103.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 405.20M, and float is at 384.40M with Short Float at 6.48%. Institutions hold 98.77% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 60.78 million shares valued at $100.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.99% of the KOS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 43.49 million shares valued at $72.19 million to account for 10.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vaughan Nelson Investment Management, L.P. which holds 28.5 million shares representing 7.03% and valued at over $47.31 million, while State Street Corporation holds 3.65% of the shares totaling 14.79 million with a market value of $24.56 million.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glass Ronald W., the company’s VP & Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Glass Ronald W. bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 13 at a price of $1.01 per share for a total of $10099.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 95692.0 shares.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Clark Richard Ryan (SVP,Pres.Gulf of Mexico Unit) bought a total of 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $1.15 per share for $28750.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.56 million shares of the KOS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, INGLIS ANDREW G (Chairman and CEO) acquired 300,000 shares at an average price of $1.06 for $0.32 million. The insider now directly holds 2,127,994 shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS).