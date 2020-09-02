Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS) is -28.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $33.30 and a high of $74.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The LVS stock was last observed hovering at around $50.71 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.06% off its average median price target of $58.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.99% off the consensus price target high of $73.00 offered by 18 analysts, but current levels are 0.7% higher than the price target low of $50.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $49.65, the stock is 3.12% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7.69 million and changing -2.09% at the moment leaves the stock -8.29% off its SMA200. LVS registered -8.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $48.27.

The stock witnessed a 12.84% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.13%, and is -0.62% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 3.35% over the month.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has around 50000 employees, a market worth around $36.74B and $8.64B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 113.36 and Fwd P/E is 24.70. Profit margin for the company is 3.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 49.10% and -33.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.30%).

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) is a “Buy”. 18 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 13 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/21/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.54 with sales reaching $899.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -63.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -72.30% in year-over-year returns.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Top Institutional Holders

924 institutions hold shares in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), with 433.09M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.70% while institutional investors hold 89.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 764.00M, and float is at 330.69M with Short Float at 4.42%. Institutions hold 38.55% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 27.2 million shares valued at $1.24 billion. The investor’s holdings represent 3.56% of the LVS Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 20.85 million shares valued at $949.41 million to account for 2.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are D1 Capital Partners, LP which holds 15.84 million shares representing 2.07% and valued at over $721.43 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.93% of the shares totaling 14.76 million with a market value of $671.94 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Jacobs Lawrence A, the company’s EVP & Global General Counsel. SEC filings show that Jacobs Lawrence A sold 66,667 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 13 at a price of $60.16 per share for a total of $4.01 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Monarch Casino & Resort Inc. (MCRI) that is 13.28% higher over the past 12 months. Boyd Gaming Corporation (BYD) is 17.96% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.43% from the last report on Jul 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 10.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.22.