Nordic American Tankers Limited (NAT) Vs. ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP): Which Is Riskier?

Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE: NAT) shares are -14.43% down in the year-to-date (YTD) period and have moved -3.44% or -$0.15 lower in the latest trading session. However, stock’s trailing 12-month performance remains nearly +83.04% lower. Comparatively, the stock is -53.22% down YTD and -4.75% over the trailing 3-month period. If we look at the shorter duration, its week performance is -6.65% and -6.03% over the month.

Analyst Recommendations

On October 18, 2019, Evercore ISI recommended the NAT stock is a In-line, while earlier, Evercore ISI had Downgrade the stock as a Underperform on May 04, 2020. 7 analysts offering the recommendations for the stock have a consensus rating of 2.30 to suggest that the NAT stock is a “Moderate Buy. 2 of the 7 analysts rate the stock as a “Sell”, while 0 has rated it as “Underweight”. 4 recommend buying, with 0 rating it as an Overweight.

The stock currently trades at $4.21 and analysts tracking its performance over the next 12 months have a consensus estimate price target of $6.28. The forecasts give the Nordic American Tankers Limited stock a price target range of $8.00 on the higher side while at least one analyst think the stock could plunge to a low of $1.40. The two limits represent an upside potential of 47.38% or -200.71%.

Earnings Forecast

Analysts estimate the earnings to increase 17.90% in the current quarter to -$0.04, up from the -$0.1 reported in the same quarter a year ago. For the current year, earnings should grow to an average of $0.6, up 53.20% from -$0.07 reported last year. Analysts also offered guidance for the next financial quarter, with their average projected EPS at between -$0.05 and $0.19. Wall Street estimates earnings per share to be at an average of $0.47 for the next year.

ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIOP), on the other hand, is trading around $2.63 with a market cap of $550.85M and analyst research firms have a negative stance on its shares. Some analysts are even forecasting -$0.37 per share in earnings this year on a short term (1 year) basis.

Let us briefly look at the ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. (ZIOP) financials, with a focus on its operating details as indicated in its earnings report for the last quarter.

Company balance sheet and cash flow

ZIOP’s operating expenses over the recent quarter were at -$18.6 million. This represented a 199.95% of the company’s total revenues which amounted $18.61 million. With this in place, we can see that the company’s diluted EPS declined -$0.09 on the year-over-year period, shrinking to -$0.09 as given in the last earnings report.

In terms of the balance sheet & cash flow as of (Sep 2020), the total assets figure advanced to $181.68 million from $198.28 million over the previous quarter. The cash flow from operating activities totaled -$23.91 million, significantly lower than the -$18.32 million reported in the year-ago quarter. The company’s free cash flow for the quarter was -$27.91 million.

Insider activity

Insiders have transacted a total of 0 times at ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. over the last 6 months, with insider purchases undertaken 0 times and accounting for 0 shares. Insider sales totaled 0 shares over the same period, with these deals completed in 0 transactions. Looking at these numbers, we realize that net purchases over that period are 0.0 shares. Insiders now hold a total of 15.14M shares after the latest sales, with 0.00% net shares purchased.

Major holders

Insiders own 7.12% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 54.90% with a share float percentage of 200.16M. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ZIOPHARM Oncology Inc. having a total of 199 institutions that hold shares in the company.